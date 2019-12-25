BRYAN — Dolores A. “Dee” Mack, 89, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
She was born October 4, 1930, to Alex and Viola (Bohrer) Mack in Defiance, Ohio. Dee earned her associate’s degree in nursing and worked at the University of Michigan Hospital. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Defiance.
Dee is survived by her brother, Lee (Nancy) Mack of Defiance; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Mack.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Mack; and her sisters, Wanda Andrews, Jean Robinson and Marlene “Pat” Biler.
A memorial service for Dolores will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
