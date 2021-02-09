Dollie Honaker

Defiance — Dollie M. Honaker, 88, Defiance, went to Heaven to become one of God's beautiful angels on Thursday evening, February 4, 2021, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born May 21, 1932, to the late George and Virgie (Vanover) Mullins in Payne Gap, Kentucky. In 1959, she married Aubrey B. Honaker, who preceded her in death in 1987. Dollie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren.
Dollie is survived by her son, Allan (Becky) Honaker of Defiance; and her three daughters, Nina (William) Muncy of Hamler, Ohio, Linda (Floyd) Hamman of Defiance, and Mary Honaker of Defiance. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Dollie is now reunited in heaven to be with her parents; her husband, Aubrey Honaker; her son, Aubrey "Buck" Honaker Jr.; two brothers, Hearle Mullins and Bearle Mullins; her twin brother, Billy Ray Mullins; her sisters, Myrtle Adams and Beaulah Faye Mullins; two half sisters, Viola Henderson and Effie Hensley; half brother, Chester Mullins; grandson, Brandon Honaker; granddaughters, Paulette Jensen and Christina Hamman; and great-granddaughter, Jazmin Hamman.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
