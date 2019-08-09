Dinah S. Scott, 74, Defiance, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
She was born December 4, 1944, in Paulding County, the daughter of the late Virgil and Dora (Jones) Schlegel. She married Charles J. Scott Sr., who preceded her in death on December 13, 1981.
Dinah is survived by a son, Matthew Scott, Defiance; daughters, Tamera (Kevin) Anderson of Defiance, Catherine (Larry Sr.) Mullins of Paulding, Gena (Mike) George of Tiffin and Cynthia (Tim) Stokes, Melrose; a sister, Linda Boyer, Paulding; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Scott; two sons, Charles and infant Jonathan; sister, Roberta Shellenbarger; and brothers, Oliver, Anthony and an infant Schlegel.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, August 12, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Junction Cemetery, Auglaize Township, Paulding County. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of Tamera Anderson. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
