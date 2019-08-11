CROTON — Dianne A. (Norden) Rickenberg, 70, Croton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus.
She was born March 8, 1949, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Rudolph and Amelia (Biederstedt) Norden. She married Lauren H. Rickenberg on June 20, 1970; Dianne and Lauren shared 49 years together, before Lauren’s passing on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
In addition to being a homemaker, Dianne was employed for many years as a payroll clerk, retiring in 2015 from Resource, International. A member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon, Dianne enjoyed reading, working jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, and visiting with friends.
She and husband, Lauren, enjoyed many trips and vacations in Amish Country and to Hawaii. A doting grandmother, she was always sharing photos of the grandkids with others. Dianne was especially known for making her “Grandma Cookies.” Family shares that her greatest achievement was raising a successful family (with husband Lauren’s help, of course) and seeing them establish successful families of their own.
Left to cherish Dianne’s memory are daughters, Tammy (Keith) Foor of Johnstown and Tracy (Eric) Chustz of Sulphur, La.; son, Todd (Rebecca) Rickenberg of London; grandchildren, Amber Chustz, Johnathan Foor, Adam and Cheyenne Rickenberg; brothers Thomas (Connie) Norden, Napoleon, and Terry (Karen) Norden, also of Napoleon; sisters, Debra (Andrew) Froelich of Wooster, Linda (Jim) Kruse of Beavercreek, and Lisa (Tim) Chamberlain, Toledo; and many friends.
The family will receive friends for Dianne and Lauren on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the Devore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Rt. 61 (at State Rt. 3), Sunbury, Oh. A joint service for Dianne and Lauren will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Hartford Cemetery in Croton.
Donations in Dianne’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family, and memories may be shared by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The Devore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Rickenberg family.
