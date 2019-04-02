You are the owner of this article.
Diane Thornell

Diane S. Thornell, 68, Defiance, peacefully passed away Sunday evening, March 31, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born April 28, 1950, to Maurice and Clara (Darris) Louagie in Van Wert County, Ohio. Diane was a 1968 graduate of Crestview High School. On October 4, 1969, she married Robert Thornell, who resides in Defiance. Diane was an active member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Paulding, and most recently at St. John Catholic Church in Defiance, and sang in the choirs. Diane enjoyed traveling with Bob, and they have visited all 48 continental states. She loved to read, and she will be remembered for her wonderful cooking. She will be dearly missed by her family and many good friends.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Robert Thornell of Defiance; her children, Scott (Deb) Thornell of Huber Heights, Ohio, Angela Thornell of Texas, Jason (Beth) Thornell of Paulding, and Jennifer (Jeff) Fastinger of Delaware, Ohio. She was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren, Zachary, Alyssa, Laura, and Trent Thornell, and Madison and Avery Fastinger. She also leaves behind two brothers, Robert (Bonnie) Louagie of New Haven, Ind., and Dan (Donna) Louagie of Convoy, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Louagie; and her sister, Marie Louise Junkin.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. John Catholic Church or the oncology department at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

