Oakwood — Diane L. Rippetoe, 68, of Oakwood, died at 6:36 p.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

She was born May 30, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, to the late Richard and Eilene (Hosler) Carteyn on December 27, 2003, she married Michael Rippetoe. He survives in Oakwood.

Other survivors include three children: Andrew (Heidi) Fry of Payne, Brian (Dawn) Fry and Erin Fry, both of Napoleon; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Cathy (Daniel) Fogle of Plymouth, Indiana, and Barbara (Steve) Bohall of Shelbyville, Indiana.

She was also preceded in death by a grandchild.

Diane was the activities director at Leisure Oaks Nursing Home, Defiance, she had also worked as a dialysis tech at the dialysis clinic, Defiance. Diane's passions was Touching Hearts at Home Ministry.

Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Auglaize Chapel Church of God, Oakwood, with Pastor Stan Harmon officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.

