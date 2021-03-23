Diane Moser

ST. PETERSBURG —Diane K. Moser, 77, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home.
She was born on July 4, 1943, to Berthold Moser and Lillian (Bidlack/Moser) Beiswenger in Defiance, Ohio. Diane was a 1961 graduate of Defiance High School.
Diane was a member of Riviera United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg. She worked in the banking and medical industries and lived in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Kansas and finally Florida upon her retirement. In her leisure time she enjoyed traveling, crocheting, sewing and volunteering. She loved visiting family and friends, and watching her grandchildren at their sporting events.
Diane will be sadly missed by her sons, Curtis (Curt) Jans of Haslet, Texas, and Kevin Jans of St. Petersburg, Florida. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Rachel Jans, Mallory Jans and Mitchell Jans, and her sister Dolores (Dee) Luna.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Moser, her sister Sharon Moser, and her step-father Richard Beiswenger.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 25, at Riviera United Methodist Church, 175 62nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg, Florida 33702.
Diane loved animals, and in lieu of flowers, she requested that memorials be sent to Southeastern Guide Dogs of Palmetto, Florida.
