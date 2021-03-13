Defiance — Diane L. Moninger, age 68, of Defiance, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Bernard and Irene (Baker) Kuhn on June 19, 1952. Diane was a 1970 graduate of Fairview High School. On June 4, 1982, she married Thomas A. Moninger, who preceded her in death on February 11, 2021.
Diane was an active member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Society. She worked for 12 years at ARO before raising her family. Diane enjoyed being outdoors, riding bikes, flowers, birds, playing cards and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Diane devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. ..."My children and grandchildren have been the joy of my life. I'm so proud of each of you. We've had good and bad times and I love each and every one of you equally."
Diane will be sadly missed by her children: Andrea (Shawn) Goliver, Melissa Moninger, Tyke (Carrie) Moninger and Derrick Moninger, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind six grandchildren: Elijah and Isaiah Goliver; Brianna, Avery and Baylee Moninger; and Mason Moninger; and her siblings: Linda Miller of West Unity; and Ron (Judith) Kuhn, Barb (Mike) Ensign, and Deb (Ken) Moninger, all of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Thomas Moninger.
Due to the pandemic, all services for Diane will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Catholic Church, 05480 Moser Road, Defiance, Ohio, 43512 for Masses or to the Church Maintenance Fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.