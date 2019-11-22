Diane M. Keasler, 64, Defiance, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her home in Defiance, surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born April 11, 1955, to her biological parents, Harold and Charlotte (Schwinnen) Phipps in Van Wert, Ohio. At the age of 13, she was adopted by Richard and Eva (Mitchell) Hiser. Diane was a 1973 graduate of Fairview High School and Four County Vocational School. She earned her associate’s degree from Northwest State Community College. On September 29, 1973, she married Jeffrey L. Keasler, who resides in Defiance. Diane worked at F&M Bank in Archbold. She loved spending time with her family.
Diane will be sadly missed by her husband, Jeffrey L. Keasler of Defiance; daughters, Kimberly (Gordon Helms) Stine of West Unity, and Michelle (Scott) Keehn of Oakwood; and her son, Jeffrey L. (Kendra) Keasler II of Ayersville. She also leaves behind seven grandbabies, Tatianna (Matt) Storrs, Aubrey Stine, Marishka Stine, Katlynn Keehn, Anthony Keehn, McKynzie Keasler and Morgyn Keasler; two stepgrandbabies, one great-grandbaby on the way in June, 2020, and one great-stepgrandbaby. She also leaves behind her biological siblings, Linda (Bill) German of Celina, Mike Phipps of Columbus, and James Phipps of Minnesota; and her adoptive siblings, Karen McCreery of Florida, and Paul Hiser of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her biological parents; her adoptive parents; biological brothers, Lloyd Phipps and Danny Phipps; and adoptive brothers, Thomas McCreery and Mark Hiser; and one great-grandbaby, Elizabeth Storrs.
Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will be at Riverview Memory Gardens at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
