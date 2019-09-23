CECIL — Diane Marie Kruse, 72, Cecil, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Paulding Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
