Diane Kruse

CECIL — Diane Marie Kruse, 72, Cecil, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Holgate, Ohio, to the late Ray and Jeanette (Retcher) Kline. On November 13, 1965, she married Lester V. Kruse in Holgate, Ohio, and he survives.
Diane worked at the Defiance Hospital for 26 years and Campbell Soup Co., Napoleon, for two years. She was a faithful member of Paulding Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and loved spending time outdoors.
She also is survived by her children, Theresa Kruse Mattocks of Cecil and Robert Ray (Valerie) Kruse of Hamler; grandchildren, Seth Mattocks, Jacob Kruse and Ben Kruse; great-grandchildren, Mikey Kruse and Eli Kruse; and siblings, Darlene (Gary) Ordway of Clearwater, Fla., Peg (Frank) Lantz of Pioneer, Ohio, Debra (David) Hoffman of McClure, Timothy (Rozaline) Kline of Bryan; and brother-in-law, Bill Schwab of Holgate.
She also was preceded in death by twin grandsons, Mike and Mark Kruse; and sister, Susan Schwab.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, at Paulding Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Hospice of Paulding, Paulding Church of the Nazarene, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
