Diana Steffel

Defiance — Diana M. Steffel, age 71, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born on June 23, 1950, to Charles and Betty (Wilmer) Meyer. She was born and raised in Defiance, Ohio. Diana attended and graduated from Fairview High School in 1968. She married Glen Steffel on May 1, 1971. Diana worked as a beautician, worked in the cafeteria at St. John Catholic School, and also at the Ability Center in Defiance.
Diana was an active member of the local, state and national chapters of the MADD Organization. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and she loved all animals. Diana also loved to travel. Some of her favorite places were Brown County, Indiana, Mackinac Island and camping.
Diana will be greatly missed by her son, Charles (Diane) Steffel and her granddog, Dozer. She has two surviving brothers, Mike (Becky) Meyer and Jeff (Jane) Meyer. Diana will be missed by her best friend, Beverly Gerdes, her aunts, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She also has two other sons, two daughters-in-law and three grandchildren.
Diane will be reunited in heaven with her husband, Glen Steffel, her parents, Charles and Betty Meyer, her son, Andrew Steffel, twin grandchildren, Tim and Denny Steffel, her brother, Tim Meyer, her best friend, Carol Thomas, and her little dog, Louie.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Defiance, with a luncheon immediately following.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be directed to Ft. Defiance Humane Society, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
