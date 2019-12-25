Devin Thiel

Devin Jordan Thiel, 21, Defiance, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, following a brief illness.
Devin was a 2017 graduate of Defiance High School and Four County Vocational School. He was employed as a production worker at Reifel Industries in Pioneer, Ohio. Devin was a kind-hearted man. He cared deeply for everyone in his life and would help anyone in need.
Devin was born August 20, 1998, in Defiance, the son of Tania R. Thiel and Dennis W. Wann II.
He is survived by his parents; maternal grandmother, Laura Thiel of Camden, Michigan; paternal grandfather, Dennis (Dolly) Wann Sr. of Oklahoma; maternal great-grandmother, Patricia Hayden of Paulding; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Austin J. Thiel; maternal grandfather, Cleo Thiel; and paternal grandmother, Diane Batt.
A time to celebrate Devin’s life will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Defiance Moose Lodge. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with Devin’s services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Devin’s name are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Service. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
