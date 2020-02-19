Destyni Brooks-Thomas

TOLEDO — Destyni C. Brooks-Thomas was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Destyni had touched in some small way throughout her very memorable life.
Destyni came into the world on March 9, 2001, with cerebral palsy, and was never expected to live past the age of 3. Destyni’s life would seem too short for many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time she lived. Her gentle smile, tiny fingers, and baby soft skin brought so much joy to our family. She gave us so much courage, hope, and reminded us of the preciousness of life. She loved spending time with family, cuddling, music and being read to.
Destyni is survived by her loving parents, Kadena Brooks and Nathaniel Thomas; sister, Kaiare Brooks-Stamps; brother, Dakwon Brooks; grandparents, Claudine Brooks and Nathaniel Byrd Sr.; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Wilhelmina and Senorman Brooks, and Josie Byrd; her cousin, Aniya Brooks-Riblet; and her uncle, Jermaine Brooks.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Clayborne Arnett officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.