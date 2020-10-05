PAULDING — Deston A. Verfaillie, 17, Paulding, died Sunday, October 4, 2020.
He was born April 29, 2003, in Paulding, the son of Rebecca “Becky” (Miller) and Brendon Verfaillie. He was a senior at Paulding Exempted Village School.
Deston is survived by his parents, Becky Verfaillie and Brendon Verfaillie; brothers, Chantz Verfaillie and Macyn Krill; grandparents, Becky Jeffery Mayer and Toby Miller; great-grandmother, Nancy Jeffery; and girlfriend, Olivia Sprouse, all of Paulding.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Harriet (Beggs) Miller; grandfather, David Verfaillie; and great-grandfather, Sam Jeffery.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Hedges Cemetery, Paulding County. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services on Friday, October 9, at Den Herder Funeral Home. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Drug Court of Paulding County. Friends are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.