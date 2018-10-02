PAYNE — Dennis O’Dell Williams, 70, Payne, passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital.
Denny was born in Paulding on December 12, 1947, a son of the late Helen (Gibson) and O’Dell Williams. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War and worked for 23 years in Kmart Warehousing.
Denny will be sadly missed by his wife, Deborah (Bell), whom he married July 13, 1974; daughter, Carrie; and brother, David. He also was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy.
His funeral service is at 10 a.m., with viewing at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 6, 2018, at St. Jacob's United Church of Christ, Payne. Viewing is also Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne. He will be laid to rest at Lehman Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials are to Paulding County Hospital or Paulding County Special Olympics. Fond memories may be shared at www.dooleyfuneralhome.com.
