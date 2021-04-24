STRYKER — Dennis W. Ullinskey, 62, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away March 27, 2021, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Dennis was born July 5, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, to Carl and Shirley (Frisinger) Ullinskey. He graduated from Defiance High School in 1976 and enlisted in the U.S. Marines. He served his country proudly until 1984. Dennis loved to golf, fish and camp.
Dennis is survived by one son, Brooks Ullinskey and one daughter, Brandi Aguilar; one granddaughter Elli; a brother, Jeff Ullinskey of Defiance; sisters, Carla J. Sharman (special friend Skip Little) of Defiance, Peggy (Ron) Caillouet of Auburn, Indiana, Gail (Dan) Grimes of Defiance, Sheila Creeden of Sonota, Arizona; sister-in-law like a sister, Cindy Ullinskey of Convoy; uncles John Ullinskey of Chicago, and Paul (Joan) Ullinskey of Defiance; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, James and Lewis Ullinskey; and nephew Jeremy A. (Buddy) Sharman.
Burial Mass is April 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Avenue, Defiance. Internment will follow at the veterans section of the Riverside Cemetery with a dinner at the VFW Defiance. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Defiance VA.
Dennis will always be remembered as a child who couldn’t be kept still, always running and doing cartwheels in the street. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, especially at the Fourth of July where he was known for his party and the fireworks of which he was so proud. RIP Dennis till we meet again. Love you.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.