Dennis Steele

Dennis R. Steele, 69, Defiance, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Dennis was born September 12, 1951, in Paulding, Ohio, the son of the late Dorris and Myrtel (Wilcox) Steele. He was a 1969 graduate of Paulding High School. Dennis worked for Johns Manville as a machine chief for 43 years. He married Julia M. Eis on November 12, 2011, in Defiance, Ohio, and she survives. Dennis loved spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing. He could often be found spending time with his high school friend, Ron Phlipot. Dennis cherished the time he spent with his wife and family.
Surviving are his wife, Julia Steele of Defiance; son, Dennis Paul Steele of Defiance; stepson, Chad Stambaugh of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two grandchildren, McKenzie Steele and Kaden Steele; and two sisters, Grace Marshall and LeeAnn Boyd.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Carlos Steele; and two sisters, Katie Flint and Vicky Long.
To honor Dennis’ wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.
The family asks those remembering Dennis to make memorial contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
