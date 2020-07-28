FORT WAYNE — Dennis “Denny” Ray Mertz Sr., 78, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Born in Decatur, Indiana, Denny was the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Mertz. Denny graduated from Adams Central High School. He worked for General Electric for over 42 years prior to his retirement. Denny also during his working years, worked for the Indiana Auto Auction. Denny enjoyed IU basketball, watching NASCAR on Sundays, going to the casinos, and traveling to Florida each year with his family.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Sally Mertz; children, Dennis Mertz Jr., Darrin (Susan) Mertz, Darcy (Chris Sprow) Dettmer and Dana (Greg) Sistevaris; 11 grandchildren; and siblings, Bonnie (Don) Walters and Gerry (Marilynn) Simons.
The service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6606 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also at the church Friday, July 31, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. Handling arrangements is FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Fort Wayne.
Memorials may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church.
