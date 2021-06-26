A memorial service for Dennis J. Hull, who died on July 8, 2020, will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance on Saturday, July 10th at 11am, with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. Visitation at the church will be from 10:30-11am. All are invited to a luncheon to follow at 12noon at the VFW in Defiance.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Hull as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

