Dennis Fronk

Stryker — Dennis M. Fronk, 71, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on August 31, 1949 to James and Patricia (Mack) Fronk in Defiance, Ohio. Denny proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1970.
Denny was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. He worked as a Millwright for 30 years at General Motors until his retirement in 1999. He was a 2004 Inductee of The Order of the Silver Rose, honoring victims of Agent Orange. He was a member of UAW Local 211, K of C 1039, and a life member of VFW Post 3360 and AMVETS Post 1991. He enjoyed fishing, drawing and painting, and he was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Dallas Cowboys. He cherished his time spent with his family and friends.
Denny will be sadly missed by his mother, Patricia Fronk of Perrysburg, Ohio; daughters, Tina (Greg) Kline of Hicksville, Ohio, Kimberly (Chris) Stanley of Saraland, Alabama, and Bridgette (Brent) Hart of San Diego, California. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; his brothers, Steve (Tammy) Fronk of Asheville, North Carolina, and Chuck Fronk of Defiance; and his sisters, Mary (Dave) Heller of Defiance, and Chris (Jim) Jacob of Sherwood, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Fronk.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 2:00 pm at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with Father Joe Steinbauer officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required for all visitation and services. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.