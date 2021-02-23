Dennis Engel

Defiance — Dennis L. Engel, 81, Defiance, passed away Monday morning, February 22, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
He was born July 25, 1939, to Walter and Hope (Mollett) Engel in Defiance, Ohio. On October 17, 1964, he married Marilyn (Foss) Engel, who preceded him in death on October 11, 2011.
Denny was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Eagles Aerie 372, VFW Post 3360, Moose Lodge 2094 and Elks Lodge 147. He worked as a pipe fitter and plumber for Basil Winner's Plumbing and Tri-State Plumbing, and retired from L.R. Babcock in Napoleon, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing, attending his grandson's ball games, spoiling his two dogs, Kiara and Molly, and spending time with his family.
Denny will be sadly missed by his daughter, Melissa (Dave) Hoeffel of Defiance; his grandson, Brock Hoeffel of Defiance; his sister, Donna Ripke of Defiance; and two brothers, Darryl (Emily) Engel of Garrett, Ind., and James (Diana) Engel of Defiance; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn; and a brother, in infancy.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Father John Stites officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a college fund for his grandson. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
