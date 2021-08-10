Dennis Eis

Defiance — Dennis P. "Iceman" Eis, age 70, of Defiance, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on May 29, 1951, to Paul and Alverna (Schafer) Eis in Defiance, Ohio. Dennis was a 1969 graduate of Tinora High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1971-73. On May 29, 1991, he married Yevonnia (Donley) "Rosie" Eis, who survives.
Dennis worked for Mid City Products in Sherwood, Ohio for 15 years until his retirement in 2004. He loved the outdoors and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed fishing, swap meets, garage sales and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Dennis will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Yevonnia Eis of Defiance, his daughters, Danielle Mobely of Alabama, and Tina (Josh) Collins of Paulding, Ohio, and his son, Tim Rhoads of Napoleon, Ohio. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, his sisters, Lois (Larry) Hill of Defiance, Pastor Janet (Herb) Strickland of Bryan, Ohio, and Sandra (Russ) Harges of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and his brother, Ronald "Rock" (Julie) Eis of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Richard Rhoads, and two sisters, Linda Kay Eis and Karen Lynn Souza.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Restoration Tabernacle, 9119 Christy Road, Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the church, with Pastor Burnell Hammons officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to CHP Defiance Area Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
