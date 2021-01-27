BRANCHLAND, W.Va. — Dennis “Denny” Mansfield, 63, Branchland, W.Va., went home to heaven to be united with loved ones on January 23, 2021.
Denny was born June 1, 1957, in Defiance, Ohio. He was the son of Jenene Beutler and the late Clifford Mansfield.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Irene and Sylvester Dulle; his paternal grandparents, Albert and Helen Mansfield; as well as his stepfather, Robert Beutler.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory is his loving wife of 34 years, Jean Mansfield. Denny was the proud father of Cindy (Mike) Pence. He had two brothers, Rick (Mary) Mansfield and Bobby (Robin) Mansfield. He also will be missed by his grandchildren, Lacy Vance and Jackson Pence. He was an avid dog dad. He treated his dogs like they were his own kids.
Denny was a family man, he loved vacationing with them. Not to mention, he could spend hours swapping stories with his daughter. Those who know Denny, know that he was a die hard Ohio State and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Even though he moved away from Defiance, he still followed the Defiance Bulldogs. If he wasn’t cheering on his favorite teams, he was fishing.
Denny grew up in Defiance, Ohio. He graduated from Defiance High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He served from 1979-85. He was honored to served his country as a petty officer first class (E-6) and an electronic warfare technician. Denny was a proud paramedic and was employed by Jan Care.
It is hard to sum up the life of a man that will forever be a hero to his family. His humor and drive to help people will live on through his daughter and grandchildren. Denny without a doubt will be missed by the people whose life he has touched. The family would like to thank Denny’s co-workers at Jan Care for their overwhelming support, not to mention the endless support from family and friends during this tragic time.
