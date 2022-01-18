Dennis Brinkman

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Dennis A. Brinkman, 68, of Huntington, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his residence.
Denny was born on May 5, 1953, in Defiance, Ohio, to Lester and Ruth Annabelle (Desgrange) Brinkman. His parents preceded him in death. Denny married Julie A. Scheiber on August 17, 1991, and she survives.
Denny was a 1971 graduate of Ayersville High School, Defiance, Ohio. He was retired from the Indiana State Fire Marshall Office. He went to work for the The U.S. Marshall’s office at the Federal Building in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He also enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and spending time outside mowing.
Along with his wife, Julie, he is survived by his four sons, Jered A. (Jessica) Brinkman, Andrews, Indiana, Daniel J. (Jen) Horn, Huntington, Indiana, Matthew T. Horn, Huntington, Indiana, and Michael A. (Clarissa) Horn, Huntington, Indiana; one daughter, Laura M. (Justin) Hosler, Huntington, Indiana. He is also survived by one brother, Gary (Janet) Brinkman, Waverly, Ohio; and four sisters, Ellen(Edward) Snyder, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Lois (Dave) Brown, Defiance, Ohio, Judi (Bud) Clymer, Findlay, Ohio, and Bonnie (Ken) Loch, Findlay, Ohio; and 16 grandchildren, Ava, Jackson, Carmyn, Carleigh, Carson, Carrynn, Brandon, Hannah, Jacob, Thomas (Kaitlin), Joseph, Austin (Katie), Abby, Azariah, Brendalyn and Braxton.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, 46750.
A private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Huntington Humane Society or Huntington County Cancer Society, in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Indiana.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Indiana, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com.
