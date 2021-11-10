Holgate — Dennie "Woody" Branham, 65, of Holgate, died at 4:03 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice.
He was born on November 27, 1955, in Pikeville, Kentucky, to the late Denver and Credie (Ratliff) Branham. On March 8, 1980, he married Crystal Miles, she survives in Holgate.
Woody is also survived by two children, Michael Shane (Misty) Branham of Holgate, and Ashley (Tyler) Bennett of Ayersville; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four sisters: Brenda McBride of Continental, Loretta (Joe) Butcher, Darla Branham, both of Defiance, Marie (Jeff) Budd of Oakwood; and one brother, Richard (Jessica) Branham of Defiance.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Jessie Branham, and two sisters, Margie Branham and Delores Moore.
Woody had retired from Campbell Soup Company, Napoleon. He enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales. He also enjoyed watching wrestling. Woody liked raising chickens and ducks. He loved to make people laugh and spending time with his family.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Alan Ray Newsome officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. A visitation will be held on Friday from 2-8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.