Denis Grothause

Cloverdale — Denis J."Bruiser" Grothause, 66, of Cloverdale, died at 10:23 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at OSU Medical Center, Columbus.
He was born July 14, 1954, in Van Wert to the late Jerome and Margaret (Sanders) Grothause. On November 28, 1974, he married Linda Maag, she survives in Cloverdale.
Denis is survived by three children: Jason (Natalie) Grothause of Austin, Texas, Joey (Sarah) Grothause of Pandora, Mindy Reynolds of Fort Jennings; seven grandchildren: Breckin, Lacey, Aaron, Brock, Tressel, Brynn and James; a brother: Timothy (Cindy) Grothause of Pandora; and two sisters: Marcia (James) Sheppard of Defiance, and Mary Ann (Daniel) Gable of Middle Point.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Grothause.
Denis had retired in May 2000 from General Motors, Defiance. He was a member of the Local UAW, Defiance, as well as the Ottawa Eagles, Fort Jennings American Legion Post 715, Delphos VFW, and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville. Denis loved to ride his Harley. He enjoyed camping at Huggy Bear Campground. Denis also loved spending time with his grandkids.
Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Father Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. A visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township, with a scripture service at 1:45 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio or the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com
