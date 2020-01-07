Deloris Stoller

PAULDING — Deloris M. Stoller, 98, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Gardens of Paulding.
She was born May 6, 1921, in Paulding, the daughter of the late Jay and Pearl (Ludwig) Holmes. On July 11, 1940, she married Nelson H. Stoller, who preceded her in death on March 4, 2006. She retired in 1982 as a sales clerk for the previous Ben Franklin 5-10 Store of Paulding.
She is survived by her children, Shirley, (Robert) Cramer, Larry (Nancy) Stoller and Leah Ann Hart, all of Paulding; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by a sister, Dorselene Gunderman.
Private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the Gardens of Paulding activity fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
