Napoleon — On the evening of Sunday, January 24, Delores Ann McColley passed away peacefully from complications of dementia in the home she built with her husband 69 years ago. She was 91 years old.
Delores was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 24, 1929, to Alice and William Dorn, graduating from Toledo Central Catholic high school. She married the love of her life, Russell McColley, on September 6, 1947, in Angola, Indiana. They spent 57 wonderful years together, raising three boys in Napoleon, Ohio, until Russell passed away in 2004. Up until the day she died, she called him her husband and never took off her wedding ring.
Delores worked at the Sears & Roebuck Company before moving on to the Henry County Treasurers Office, where she had an illustrious 20-year career. She prided herself on walking to and from work every day, even home for a lunch break some days.
Delores was an active lifelong member of the Napoleon First Presbyterian Church.
Of her many contributions to this community, one of her favorites was baking pies and sweets for church events—her record was 10 pies in a day. Her family is still trying to reproduce that famous crust, but it's never as good as Delores'.
She loved playing cards, particularly bridge, knitting and creating intricate quilts. She hand-stitched quilts for every baby birth, wedding and graduation in the family, and these are treasured pieces of art. Delores also loved reading and spending time at the beach. Some of her fondest memories were recalling family trips to the ocean, imagining the sand between her toes. But above all, Delores loved her family. She was always looking forward to the next family get together, and never missed a chance to support her family.
Delores is survived by her brother, John Dorn (wife Donna), and three sons: David (wife Sue), Tom (wife Connie) and Ted (wife Kim). She had eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Russell and three brothers: Richard, Ira and David. Her home was always the gathering place for the whole family, and her warm genuine smile, wit, and loving embrace will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church (303 W. Washington St.) of Napoleon. A luncheon in the church basement will immediately follow. A private graveside service will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in the remembrance of Delores McColley can be donated to Napoleon First Presbyterian Church, the national Alzheimer's Association or Lucas County hospice. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Walker-Hoening Mortuary of Napoleon. Friends are invited to share a memory of Delores and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
