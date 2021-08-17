Delores Johnston

Napoleon — Delores M. Johnston, 87, of Napoleon, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Northcrest Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, of Napoleon.
She was born February 2, 1934 in Deshler to Bahne and Alvina (Junge) Petersen. She married Howard Johnston, and he preceded her in death on March 31, 1970.
Delores is survived by her children, Connie Castillo, Floyd (Julie) Johnston, Tim (Shelly) Johnston, and Rick (Chris Ann) Johnston; 17 grandchildren 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Donna Dirr, five brothers, one sister, and a granddaughter, April Baer.
Delores was a member of the American Legion in Napoleon. She was the "queen of garage sales", enjoyed doing crafts, especially crocheting afghans, and liked to do crossword puzzles. She kept a journal of her life. Always taking pictures, she did some photo journaling and could keep everyone up to date with current events around town with doing so. Delores loved watching Dancing with the Stars, and charting the standings, watching America's Got Talent, and loved Polka and the Polka Fest.
She was a very brave woman with a marvelous sense of humor.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home, 830 Scott Street, Napoleon. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home a 1 pm, Pastor Benjamin Sheaffer, Presiding. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, in Deshler.
Memorial contributions may be considered to the Alzheimer's Association. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.