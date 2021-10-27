Delores Hart

Cecil — Delores I. Hart, age 92, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Hospice, Defiance, Ohio.
Delores was born September 2, 1929, in Walcott, North Dakota, to the late Donard and Inez (Mattson) Thue. On September 4, 1949, she married Elva "E.J." Hart who preceded her in death in 1993.
Delores spent her life working on the family farm and providing a loving home for her family. She was a devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paulding, where she was a part of the church choir, Rachel Circle and taught Sunday School for many years. Delores was also a member of the Crane Township Farm Women's Club and a 4-H Advisor for the Cecil Farmettes. She served on the Paulding County Board of Elections and the Paulding County Hospital Auxiliary as a "Gray Lady". Delores also enjoyed making quilts for the needy with her friends at St. Paul's.
Delores is survived by her five daughters: Cheryl (Marvin) Hall, Columbus, Ohio; Carol (Tony) Wannemacher, Payne, Ohio; Shelia (Michael) Hicks, Antwerp, Ohio; Tonya (Tim) Feathers, Powell, Wyoming; and Betsy (David) Layfield, O'Fallon, Illinois. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren: Anita (Sean) MacGregor, Jesse (Lisa) Hefner, Shaun Collins, Maria Roddy, Louis Wannemacher, Natalie (Ryan) Kropuenske, Ross (Lucy) Webb, Michael Hicks Jr., Bryson Hicks, Samuel (Carissa) Feathers, Patrick (Kimberly) Feathers, Seth (Ashley) Feathers, Emily (Joshua) Smith, Grace (Dylan) Bywater, Claire Feathers, Benjamin (Elizabeth) Feathers, Katherine Feathers, Jonathan Feathers, Nathan (Billie) Layfield, Rachel Layfield and Meredith Layfield; as well as 41 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Delores was also preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Parnell and Don Thue; granddaughter, Sarah Feathers and two great-granddaughters.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Paulding, Ohio, with Pastor Clyde Singh officiating. Burial will be at Rochester Cemetery, Crane Township.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 156, Paulding, OH 45879 or Cecil Presbyterian Church, 11949 Road 200, Cecil, OH 45821.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.