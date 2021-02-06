Delbert Hammon

Defiance — Delbert W. Hammon, 99, Defiance, peacefully passed away on Saturday evening, January 30, 2021, at GlennPark of Defiance.
He was born Sept. 17, 1921, to the late Howard and Mae Hammon in Florida, Ohio. Del grew up on a farm, and attended a one-room schoolhouse. During the Depression, his mother made clothes for all of her children. Del proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II. On September 20, 1942, he married Helen (Easley) Hammon. They spent 75 wonderful years together until her death on March 12, 2018.
Del attended Anderson Barber College in Toledo, and worked as a barber in Defiance for over 70 years. He was nominated for the Barber Hall of Fame. He was a member of Defiance Masons for 80 years, and a Defiance City Council member for eight years. Del was instrumental with the formation of Friends of The Defiance Public Library and Art in the Park. Del enjoyed his years spent driving a limousine, and he loved to travel with Marv Blanchard. He was a super fan of Defiance High School sports, and the oldest living season ticket holder. Del was well known in our community, and will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends and colleagues.
Del is survived by his sons, Craig Hammon of Portage, Ohio, and Doug Hammon of Vermillion, Ohio; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Rhonda Talbert of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Hammon; his sisters, Mavis Skinner and Sarabelle Knipp; and his brothers, Melvin, Paul and Howard Hammon.
Visitation and services for Del will be private. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens with military honors. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.