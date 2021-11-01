Hicksville — Delores "Dee" L. Bany, 59, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.
She was born November 9, 1961, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of Basil and Marybelle (Schindler) Timbrook. Dee worked as a medical instrument technician at the Veterans Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 2008. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. Dee was very family oriented and cherished spending time with family, especially playing with her grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Jarod (Alycia) Bany of Defiance, Ohio, Adam (Valerie) Bany of Hicksville, Ohio, Josh (Christina) Bany of Edgerton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Bany, Jaxson Bany, Nathaniel "Wes" Bany and Zeplyn Bany; mother, Marybelle Timbrook of Hicksville; two sisters, Carolyn (Mike) Kraus of Navasota, Texas, and Marilyn (Mark) Leon of Garrett, Indiana; two brothers, Mike (Rickie) Timbrook of Edon, Ohio, and Gary (Jean) Timbrook of Edgerton, Ohio; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Basil Timbrook, sister, Patricia Hartnup and niece, Susanne Kraus.
Visitation for Dee will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio, with services beginning at 5 p.m. in the funeral home with Father Dan Borgelt officiating. The family will hold a celebration of life for Dee at a later date.
The family asks those remembering Dee to make memorial contributions to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
