Napoleon — Debra Kay Rex, 70, of Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born May 1, 1951, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Norbert and Ruth (Koppenhofer) Eickhoff. On November 29, 1975, she married Roger Rex at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Napoleon.
Deb was a 1969 graduate of Napoleon High School and attained an associate degree from Davis Business College. She worked 10 years for Owens Corning and 20 years for the Napoleon Area Schools.
She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, Napoleon. She loved being with her grandchildren and vacationing in sunny Naples, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; mother, Ruth Eickhoff; sons, Scott (Kelli) of Westerville, Ohio, and Mike (Katie) of New Albany, Ohio; grandchildren, Charlotte, Miles, Will, Eleanor, and Fiona. She was preceded in death by her father and brothers, Joe and Jeff.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio.
Memorial contributions can be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 810 Scott Street, Napoleon, OH 43545, in memory of Deb.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
