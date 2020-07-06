OAKWOOD — Debra A. Graf, 55, Oakwood, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 5, 1965, in Defiance, daughter of the late Donald and Marjorie (Smith) Price. On July 20, 1984, she married Mark J. Graf Sr., who survives.
Debra also is survived by her children, Mark (Beth) Graf II of Paulding, Jade (Derick) Gunter of Fayeville, N.C., and Jacob Graf of Defiance; and grandchildren, Rylee Jo Cox and Damen Joseph Graf.
She also was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Price Jr.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
In lieu of flowers and other funeral items, the family requests donations made to Fort Defiance Humane Society.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements. Friends are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
