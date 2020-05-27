HICKSVILLE — Deborah Zimmerman, 66, Hicksville, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
Deb was born December 14, 1953, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of William “Bill” and Floella (Devers) Handy. She was a 1971 graduate of Hicksville High School. Deb then attended Davis Business College. She married Gary Zimmerman on October 14, 1972, in St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville, and he survives. Deb was the owner of Priority Plus Tax Service in Hicksville for the past seven years. She is a member of the National Association of Tax Professionals, as well as the National Association of Enrolled Agents. Deb was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America. She loved Christmas and Halloween. Deb loved animals. She loved to spend time with friends, but she truly treasured the time she spent with her family creating memories.
Surviving is her husband, Gary of Hicksville; one daughter, Angie (Jay) Powell of Hicksville; stepgrandchildren, Amanda (Tony) Stahl and Joshua (Victoria) Powell; great-stepgrandchildren, Xavier, Drake, Blayde and Faith; mother, Floella Handy of Hicksville; and sisters, Pat of Arizona, Kay of Minnesota and Jan of Mark Center.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville, with Pastor Jack Teeple officiating. The family requests that those who attend the graveside service to remember social distancing and the use of a face mask. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.