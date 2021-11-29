Deborah King

Defiance — Deborah Ann (Rader) King, age 64, of Defiance, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.
She was born September 18, 1957, in Bowling Green, Ohio, the daughter of Guy Rader and Janice (Schwartz) Sharp. Deborah was a 1975 graduate of Tinora High School. In 1982, she married David "Volley" King who survives. She most recently worked at Rupp Furniture in Bryan. Deb loved spending time with her two grandchildren. She was very artistic and enjoyed making homemade greeting cards. She loved helping friends and family with home decor and especially loved the mid-century modern style. Palm Springs, California, was her favorite vacation get away.
Deborah will be sadly missed by her husband of 38 years, Volley, her two sons, Ethan and Oliver King, both of Defiance, her step-dad, Robert Sharp of Defiance, one brother, Daniel (Susan) Rader of Sidney, Ohio, four sisters, Donna Rader, Kerry Sharp, Stacy (Jorge) Martinez, all of Defiance, and Victoria (Justin) Hendren of McComb, Ohio, and her two grandchildren, Lydia King and Jameson King.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Jennifer Burkhart, two sisters, Holly and Robyn Sharp, and a brother, Christopher Collins.
There will be no visitation. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
