Debarah Rucker

Defiance — Debarah L. "Debbie" Rucker, age 60, of Defiance, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at her home in Defiance.

She was born on June 19, 1961, to Tony and Nancy (Delph) Cavins in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Debbie proudly earned her associate's degree and worked at Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon for several years. She enjoyed crafting and traveling, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Debbie will be sadly missed by her mother, Nancy Cavins of Defiance, and her children: Dustin Cavins of Defiance, Dru Rucker of Defiance, Dorothy (Matthew) Parks of Oakwood, Ohio, and Daphne (Joshua) Hall of Defiance. She is also survived by six grandchildren, her brothers, Scott Cavins of Orleans, Indiana, and Archie (Wendy) Cavins of Louisville, Kentucky, and her sister, Susie White of Paoli, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her father, Tony F. Cavins.

There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Hospice, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

