Deb Seibert

Mark Center — Deborah A. (Craley) Seibert, 58, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born on April 30, 1962, to Charles and Sandra Craley.

She was a loving mother to four sons: Stephen McElfresh of Mark Center, Ohio, Scott (Hollie) McElfresh of Bryan, Ohio, Shane Guilford of Hicksville, Ohio and D.J. Guilford of Bryan, Ohio; and eight beautiful grandchildren.

In 1993, she married Chris Seibert, and he survives. She also leaves behind her loving mother, Sandra Craley of Mark Center, Ohio; three sisters Ann (Jeremy) Winch of Bryan, Ohio, Lisa Layne of Elgin, Ohio, Kimberely Craley of Sherwood, Ohio and many beautiful nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Craley.

There will be no visitation or services at Deb's request. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

Donations can be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 N State Route 66, Defiance, OH 43512.

