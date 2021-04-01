Deb Seibert

Mark Center — Deborah A. (Craley) Seibert, 58, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born on April 30, 1962, to Charles and Sandra Craley.
She was a loving mother to four sons: Stephen McElfresh of Mark Center, Ohio, Scott (Hollie) McElfresh of Bryan, Ohio, Shane Guilford of Hicksville, Ohio and D.J. Guilford of Bryan, Ohio; and eight beautiful grandchildren.
In 1993, she married Chris Seibert, and he survives. She also leaves behind her loving mother, Sandra Craley of Mark Center, Ohio; three sisters Ann (Jeremy) Winch of Bryan, Ohio, Lisa Layne of Elgin, Ohio, Kimberely Craley of Sherwood, Ohio and many beautiful nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Craley.
There will be no visitation or services at Deb's request. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.
Donations can be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 N State Route 66, Defiance, OH 43512.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.