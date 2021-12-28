Dean Thompson

GORE, Okla. — Dean Louis Thompson, 85, of Gore, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at his home.
He was born January 17, 1935, in Allen County, Harrod, Ohio, to Ralph Thompson and Lova Thompson.
Dean was a 1954 Bloomdale High School graduate in Bloomdale, Ohio, and worked at the Quaker Maid Tomato Factory in Bloomdale in his early years of employment. Later he was an employee of the B&O Railroad for 10 years, L&K Restaurants in Findlay and Defiance, Ohio, then moved to Edmond, Oklahoma, and worked as a security guard until his retirement. His interests varied over his lifetime. He was sports minded, loved bowling and was an avid Ohio State fan. Golfing with friends and family in Oklahoma and Ohio continued over the last three decades of his life. His dream of owning a farm came true in his lifetime.
Dean is survived by his children: Jackie Hallock of Rossford, Ohio, Thomas D. Thompson and wife Joyce of Tallmadge, Ohio, Tony A. Thompson, of Gore, Oklahoma, Cindy Iversen and husband Eric of Lansing, Michigan, Steven L. Thompson and wife Kathy; two sisters, Eloise and Dora Paul of Bloomdale, Ohio; as well as 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lova Thompson (Brandenberg) and two sisters, Louella Brooket and Betty Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
