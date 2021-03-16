Dean Edwards

Bryan — Dean R. Edwards, 89, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at SKLD Bryan. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving aboard the USS Des Moines from 1951-1955. He was a teacher and coach at Central Local Schools- Fairview High School- retiring in 1984 after a 25 year career. Dean was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed reading.

Dean R. Edwards was born on March 22, 1931, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Joe L. and Ruth (Ridgway) Edwards. He is survived by his daughter, Deb (Mark) Rhodes, of Sherwood; sons, Mike (Beverly) Edwards, of Avilla, Indiana and Craig (Melissa) Edwards, of Bryan; also numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

At Dean's request, there will be no services or visitation held. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry St., Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be given to Elra Caring Hospice.

