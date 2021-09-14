Dawn Buchhop

ARCHBOLD — Dawn E. Buchhop, 63, of Archbold, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 10, 2021, at her residence.

She was born October 10, 1957, in Wauseon, Ohio, to the late Russel and Martha (Bruns) Short. On June 6, 2015, she married Steven Buchhop who preceded her in death on November 4, 2020.

Dawn was a graduate of Napoleon High School and worked various jobs until her retirement. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker. Her favorite hobby was crocheting.

She is survived by step-children, Jena Campbell (LJ Wall) of Harlingen, Texas, Sarah Buchhop of Napoleon, Christopher Buchhop of Napoleon; a brother, Jerry (Nancy) Short of Wauseon; and sisters, Bonnie (Pete) Karzynow of Jewell, and Sally Eis of Holgate. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Leslie Short.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker (Ohio 6 and 66), where visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker.

Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dawn Buchhop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries