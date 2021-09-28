Defiance — David K. Ryan, age 81, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on June 10, 1940, to Alner and Opal (Schupp) Ryan in Defiance, Ohio. David proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On July 13, 2006, he married Beverly (McCorkle) Ryan who survives.
David was a member of Defiance Eagles Aerie372. He was a truck driver for Genova Trucking for several years until his retirement in 2001. He enjoyed car racing and riding motorcycles. David will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Beverly Ryan of Defiance, and his children: Kathy Vance of Florida, Sean (Samantha) Sargaent of Texas, Erin (Lisa) Ryan of Napoleon, Lisa Treece, Tricia (Kevin) Rader of Lima, and Jamie (Toby) Paul of Florida. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his sister, Pat Weisgerber of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Ft. Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
