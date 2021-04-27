David Meyer

Defiance — David Charles Meyer, 76, of Defiance, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
He was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on October 12, 1944, to Lawrence and Verna (Gerken) Meyer. He married Betty Godeke on May 11, 1968, at St. John Lutheran Church in Deshler, Ohio.
Dave proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a self-employed brick layer for over 30 years. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona and the Ridgeville Legion where he volunteered most of his free time. Dave enjoyed working on the family cars and some farm machinery. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with just about anyone.
Dave is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty; sons, Troy (Julie), Sean (Kris), Nathan (Tiffany) and Nick (Kylie); grandchildren, Lucas, Bryce, Aubrey, Hayden, Abigail, Evan, Grace, Noah, Jonah, Brody, Brevin and Brantley; brothers, Michael (Chris) and Mark (Kathy); and brother-in-law, Norm Baldwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Baldwin; and brothers, Russell (Elaine) and James "Herm".
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 2-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Memorial may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the State. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.