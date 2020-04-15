David W. Meyer, 66, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born November 18, 1953, in Napoleon, to Walter and Norma (Wachtman) Meyer. On June 12, 1982, he married Christine Duerk at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. David retired from General Motors after 43 years. He also was a farmer and loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed time with his family.
David is survived by his wife of 37 years, Christine; children, Lisa (Bob) McBroom, Miki (Joseph) Garcia, Lindsay (Tyler) Stiriz and Erin (Shane Mack) Meyer; grandchildren, Luke, Sean, Diana, Chris, Katie, Cole, Abagail, Alanna, Brayden, Brady and Carter; and siblings, Denise Meyer, Diane (Bob) Haller and Roger Meyer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Meyer.
Due to the safeguards concerning COVID-19, services will be private. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or the family. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
