Defiance — David A. Martin, age 71, of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at his home in Defiance.
He was born on April 23, 1950, to Courtney and Natalie (Davis) Martin in Toledo, Ohio. On June 22, 1993, he married June (Meyer) Martin, who survives.
David was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, where he was a past deacon and chairman of the church. He was past president of the Defiance County Fair Board. He was a proud member of The Society of Mayflower Descendants and served as an elder of his colony. His heart compelled him to always serve his faith and his community. David owned the Uptown Barber Shop in Hicksville, Ohio, and worked as a barber for over 27 years until his retirement in 2020. He truly missed his customers and friends from the barbershop. He enjoyed playing chess, traveling to Holden Beach, North Carolina, watching his daughters and nephews play sports, and eating out with the family after the games. David inherited his green thumb from his Grandpa Davis and found pride in growing flowers, trees, berries and vegetables. He enjoyed spending his time outside and found peace walking through the woods.
David was a proud and sentimental father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, June Martin of Defiance; his mother, Natalie (William) Wiseman of Defiance; his daughters: Tina Martin of Fostoria, Ohio, Tricia Martin of Indian Hills, Colorado, and Mattie Martin of Defiance; and his step-sons: Jeff (Cindy) Fronk of Bertram, Texas, and Greg (Tracey) Fronk of Montville, Ohio. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Courtney and Brenden Martin, Connor and Aiden Schrenk, "Famous" Amos Martin, Joshua, Jacob, Zachary and Brooke Fronk; his great-grandson, Ari Martin; his brothers, Chuck (Kathy) Martin of Parma Heights, Ohio, and Brad Martin of Ohio; and his sister, Cheryl (Rick) Gorry of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his father, Courtney Martin, and his brother, Paul Hartman Jr.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, with the Rev. Kurt Mews officiating. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. before the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
