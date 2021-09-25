Archbold — David E. Lightner, age 87, passed away following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born September 17, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, to Oscar E. & Ruth Etta (King) Lightner. He married Nancy Jo Kean on July 12, 1959. David served as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean war.
He was a EMT and volunteer fireman for New Moorefield Fire and Rescue Department and served as Sheriff Deputy for Clark County Ohio.
David was vice president of business affairs and one of the founding administrators at Northwest Technical College, now known as Northwest State Community College. Finance was his strong point and he utilized it while working at Clark County Joint Vocational School, Clark County Technical College, Northwest State, Xenia City Schools and later retired from North Olmstead City Schools.
David enjoyed playing softball, fishing and playing cards games. He traveled to Belize and Guatemala on mission projects and then participated in Habit for Humanity building projects in multiple states.
David was a long-time member of St. John's Christian Church but in his later years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's he spent every Sunday attending the Fairlawn Chapel.
He spent many hours driving tractor for Lugbill Brothers and always said it was the perfect place to unwind and enjoy nature.
David and Nancy spent 17 winters in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where they met many new friends, played games and enjoyed many potlucks. One of their favorite activities was walking on the beach each day or sitting on the balcony watching the dolphins swim the ocean front.
David was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, who is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Lightner, daughter Lisa (Brad) Short, sons Todd (Peggy) Lightner, Mark (Kristy) Lightner, grandchildren Brandon Klopfenstein, Meghan (Zachary) Riggs, Laura (Aaron) Young, Aaron (Cynthiann) Lightner, Ashley (Jordan) Forsythe, Joshua (Brook) Lightner, Hayley (Nick Diaz) Lightner, and seven great-grandchildren with one due to arrive this Spring.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Bill and Donald Lightner, and sister Wanda Hancher.
Services will be private. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
