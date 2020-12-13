David Lersch

ARCHBOLD — David L. Lersch, 84, Archbold, passed away Friday evening, December 11, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance, Ohio.
Mr. Lersch spent his lifetime in public school administration. In 1958, he became the youngest superintendent in the state of Ohio. He was the superintendent of Elmira School, Pettisville Local School and Archbold Area Schools.
David was born in Ashland, Ohio, on February 19, 1936, the son of Ernest P. “Flip” and Ruth (Ashman) Lersch. He attended Ashland College and played collegiate football where he was a member of the historic “40 Hungry Hounds.” On June 7, 1958, he married Shirley A. Graf. She preceded him in death in 2014. On January 17, 2015, he married Dorthy (Leu) Storrer, and she survives. He was an active member of Archbold Evangelical Church where he served as church chairman and taught many Sunday school classes.
He was known for his servant’s heart in his church and in his community. He was selected as Archbold’s Citizen of the Year in 1990. David served his community by participating in the following: Archbold Rotary Club, Fairlawn Board, Festival of Lights, Fulton County Christmas Cheer, FCHC Hospital Board, and the Archbold Chamber of Commerce.
David was instrumental in leading numerous construction projects including the Archbold High School and the football complex. He found great satisfaction in managing the construction of the Archbold Evangelical Church building.
Surviving are children, David M. (Kathy) Lersch of Archbold, Dawn R. (Wendell) Lantz of Beaufort, N.C., Andrea J.(Courtney) Erb of Stuart Drafts, Va., and Matthew P. (Allison) Lersch of Apex, N.C. Also surviving are his 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Phil (Jean) Lersch of St. Petersburg, Fla., and James (Jane) Ledman of Upper Arlington, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Shirley; parents; stepmother, Betty (Ledman); sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jack Wallace.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a drive-through visitation will be held under the portico at Archbold Evangelical Church on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. A public graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday December 16, 2020, at the Pettisville Cemetery. There will be a time of gathering and fellowship, weather permitting, at the graveside. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to AEC Pastoral Residency Fund.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold is honored to serve the Lersch family.
