David Laker

Cecil — David C. Laker, 74, died Friday, May 7, 2021.
He was born June 23, 1946, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, son of the late Roman "Bud" and Christine (Phlipot) Laker. On August 1, 1970, he married Janet M. James who survives. He was a member and deacon of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, and the former Immaculate Conception Church and St. Joseph's Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from GM Powertrain in 2006 after 39 years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and jail ministry. He enjoyed working on cars, carpentry, and serving the people of his church. He was a man of few words but many works.
David is also survived by his children: Michelle (Jason) Hurtig, Cecil, Jennifer (Rob) Schwiebert, Defiance; LeAnn (Jeremy Sierra) Laker, Defiance; Tamara (Jason) Rau, Defiance; and Brian (Angela) Laker, Paulding; siblings: Jim (Karen) Laker, Antwerp; George (Susan) Laker, Bryan; Ken (Arlene) Laker, Cecil; Bonnie (Tim) Nally, Defiance; Ted (Donna) Laker, Antwerp; Rosann (Carol Cowell) Laker, Paulding; and Mary (Scott) DeGood, Leesburg, Indiana; 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Jerome "Jerry" Laker.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13 at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cecil with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 587.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 12 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with a rosary service at 8 p.m. There will also be visitation at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to ALS; Masses; or Paulding County Jail Ministry.
Friends and relatives may share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.