Defiance — David L. Kulwicki Sr., 69, of Defiance, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at SKLD Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.
He was born on January 26, 1952, to Charles and Donna (Linderman) Kulwicki in Defiance, Ohio. David worked for several years at Werlor, Inc. until his retirement. He loved fishing, playing on his computer and was a huge Cleveland Browns fan.
David will be sadly missed by his sons, Jonas Wisda of Bryan, Ohio, and William (Criselda) Kulwicki of Defiance; and his daughters, Katrina Michael of Montpelier, Ohio, and Darla (Phillip Eutsler) Kulwicki of Venedocia, Ohio. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren; his brothers, Mark (Sauna) Kulwicki, Eugene Dalton, and Gregory (Jennifer) Dalton, all of Toledo, Ohio; and his sisters, Sandra Smart of Detroit, Michigan, and Yvonne Chavelle-Kulwicki of Toledo, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David L. Kulwicki Jr.; and brothers, Donald Miller and Charles Kulwicki.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
